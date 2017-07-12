close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Two Pakistanis among four terrorists involved in attack Amarnath attack, says MHA; 'highest alert' sounded across J&K

 Four terrorists, two of them Pakistanis, are suspected to have been involved in the attack on Amarnath pilgrims killing seven of them, Home Ministry officials said on Wednesday.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 23:17

New Delhi: Four terrorists, two of them Pakistanis, are suspected to have been involved in the attack on Amarnath pilgrims killing seven of them, Home Ministry officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting intelligence inputs, the officials said Pakistani national and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) 'commander' Abu Ismail was the mastermind of Monday's attack.

He is said to have been assisted by another Pakistani and two local militants.

The terrorists are also believed to have used two motorcycles to escape from the scene after attacking the pilgrims bus, officials said, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, police sources said that 26-year old Ismail infiltrated into the Valley two years back and has since been carrying on terror activities in south Kashmir area

Police believe the attack was carried out in revenge against the arrest of LeT terrorist Sandeep Kumar Sharma who had been produced before the media by the police.

Sharma, according to police, was involved in the killing of an SHO and five policemen in Achabal area of Anantnag district last month, as per IANS.

Also, the ministry has sounded 'highest alert' across the state.

'Highest alert' sounded across J&K 

The alert by MHA was issued after a central ministerial team comprising Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir visited Kashmir and held extensive discussions with the top brass of the security establishment, Governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on the prevailing situation.

"Considering the unfortunate loss of life and injuries suffered by the yatris (pilgrims) in the recent terror attack, the entire security apparatus has been put on the highest alert by the ministers," a Home Ministry statement said.

The ministers visited Srinagar, following a directive from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

They discussed the security situation in detail with the chief minister and the governor, before holding an in-depth security review with the local army commander, the chief secretary, the police chief and senior officers of the state government, the DG of the CRPF, and senior officers of BSF and other security agencies, the statement said.

The central ministers stressed that the entire country was with the Kashmiris and the pilgrims and that all arrangements for a safe and secure pilgrimage would continue with renewed vigour.

What really happened on the fateful day

They said the Gujarat registered bus, which was attacked, reached at Jammu on July 7 and got registered at Amarnath shrine facilitation centre.

Initially, the bus was part of the regular convoy of the pilgrims and travelled together till Baltal.

The pilgrims in the bus paid their obeisance at the cave shrine on July 8 and returned. On the way back, the pilgrims left the convoy and drove to Srinagar.

The Gujarati pilgrims stayed in Srinagar for two days as tourists. On July 10, around 4:30 pm, they left Srinagar for Katra.

The vehicle got punctured at a place 10 km away from Khanabal around 6:30 pm. Then the passengers went down and had food at a roadside eatery.

When the bus resumed its journey, it came under attack from the terrorists at Khanabal around 20:17 hours.

Facing the bullets, the driver of the bus, Salim Sheikh, charged past the area but had to face another group of terrorists after crossing just 75 metres.

The driver again did not stop the bus despite facing the terrorist attack for the second time in quick succession.

The bus was finally stopped at a police point after a few kilometres and the policemen on duty took the pilgrims to the Anantnag police line where the injured were given first aid before being shifted to a hospital, officials said.

(With Agency inputs) 

TAGS

Amarnath YatraAmarnath Terror AttackAmarnath pilgrimsJammu and KashmirAnantnagKashmir ValleyPakistanAbu IsmailLashkar-e-Taiba

From Zee News

DelhiKerala

Man from Kerala with suspected ISIS links held in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir

No cancellation, rescheduling charges on Jammu flights till...

IndiaEducation

Make students sensitive to local needs: President Pranab Mu...

India

SC chides EC for going back on lifetime ban on convicted la...

Arunachal Pradesh

EC cancels bypoll to Arunachal assembly seat due to rains

Maharashtra

Mumbai court grants grants bail to Zakir Naik's aide A...

Jammu and KashmirIndia

BJP attacks Congress, says Gandhi family responsible for pr...

AmericasWorld

US House speaker says wants to pass Russia sanctions bill s...

AfricaWorld

Egypt announces electronics ban lifted on US flights

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

End game begins in Bihar: Why it's a win-win situation for Nitish Kumar

Amarnath Terror Attack: Amid gloom, Modi govt has chance to reset the Kashmir narrative

One India but ‘two timing’

Kulbhushan’s trial by Pak military courts deeply flawed

Amarnath Attack: #YesInOurName, Crush Terror Now