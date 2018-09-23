हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
rewari gangrape

Two prime accused, including a jawan, arrested in Rewari gangrape case

Two prime accused in the Rewari gangrape case, who had been absconding since the incident came to light, were on Sunday arrested by the police.

Two prime accused, including a jawan, arrested in Rewari gangrape case

Two prime accused in the Rewari gangrape case, who had been absconding since the incident came to light, were on Sunday arrested by the police in Haryana. The Haryana Police special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the case, had last week assured that all efforts were on to nab the two absconding accused, Pankaj and Manish.

The police had arrested one of the three accused on Sunday last. Confirming his arrest, Superintendent of Police Naazneen Bhatt, who is heading the SIT, had told news agency ANI that the crime scene had been sealed and many other aspects were being investigated.

The SIT chief had said that raids were on to nab two other accused, of which one is a soldier. The three had gang-raped the young woman on September 12.

Two other men - Deendayal, the owner of a tubewell room where the crime took place in Mahendragarh district and Sanjeev Kumar, a medical practitioner who had treated the victim - were arrested by the SIT in connection with the case. Both were booked as they did not inform police despite knowing about the crime.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped at Kanina in Haryana's Mahendergarh district.

Haryana Police had released photographs of the accused. A bounty of Rs one lakh was also announced on the accused and for helping the police in cracking the case.

The young woman had gone to attend a coaching class and was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina when she was abducted.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint. 

The accused left her near a bus stop in Kanina later that day.

(With agency inputs)

