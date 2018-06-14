हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UFO spotted near PM Modi's home? Twitterati speculates hilarious theories

The 2-km radius area around the PM’s house is a no-fly zone.

New Delhi: Last Thursday, on June 7, the combined security forces in Delhi went in to a tizzy. Reason – an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) allegedly seen hovering around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence.

According to reports, the UFO was sighted at about 7:30 pm at Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi. The 2-km radius area around the PM’s house is a no-fly zone.

Immediately after the UFO was spotted, Special Protection Group officials posted on guard called the police.

The National Security Guard, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Airport authorities and Delhi Air Traffic Control also immediately sprang into action.

But the UFO was already out of sight. As the news of UFO sightings spread, Twitter users started speculating theories and some were outright hilarious.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Chhattisgarh.

