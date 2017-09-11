close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

UN human rights chief deplores India's move to deport Rohingyas

UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein on Monday flayed any attempts by India to deport Rohingyas to Myanmar when the ethnic minority community is facing violence in their country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 19:33
UN human rights chief deplores India&#039;s move to deport Rohingyas
Representational image (Pic courtesy: Reuters)

Geneva: UN human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein on Monday flayed any attempts by India to deport Rohingyas to Myanmar when the ethnic minority community is facing violence in their country.

Speaking at the opening of a Human Rights Council session, Zeid said, "I deplore current measures in India to deport Rohingyas at a time of such violence against them in their country."

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights noted Rijiju had reportedly said that because India is not a signatory to the Refugee Convention it "can dispense with international law on the matter, together with basic human compassion."

"However, by virtue of customary law, its ratification of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the obligations of due process and the universal principle of non-refoulement, India cannot carry out collective expulsions, or return people to a place where they risk torture or other serious violations," he said.

India's Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on September 5 said Rohingyas were illegal immigrants and stand to be deported. He said nobody should preach New Delhi on the matter as India absorbed the maximum number of refugees in the world.

Some 40,000 Rohingyas have settled in India, and 16,000 of them have received refugee documentation, the UN estimates.

The violence in Myanmar began in August when Rohingya militants attacked police posts in Rakhine, killing 12 security personnel. The military said it responded to the attacks and denies it is targeting civilians.

More than 300,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since then.

 

TAGS

UNIndiaRohingyas

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Sinai blast kills 18 Egyptian policemen

One held for killing BJP worker, ex-BSP MLA involved: Police
Uttar Pradesh

One held for killing BJP worker, ex-BSP MLA involved: Polic...

IIT-Roorkee to deploy earthquake warning system across North India
Education

IIT-Roorkee to deploy earthquake warning system across Nort...

Flood fury: Bihar seeks Rs 7,636 cr assistance from Centre
Bihar

Flood fury: Bihar seeks Rs 7,636 cr assistance from Centre

Curfew relaxed for 2 hrs in violence-hit areas of Jaipur
Rajasthan

Curfew relaxed for 2 hrs in violence-hit areas of Jaipur

Second all-party meeting on Darjeeling issue on Tuesday
West Bengal

Second all-party meeting on Darjeeling issue on Tuesday

Forming govt in Bengal is BJP&#039;s ultimate goal: Shah
West Bengal

Forming govt in Bengal is BJP's ultimate goal: Shah

Cuban government says 10 people killed by Hurricane Irma
World

Cuban government says 10 people killed by Hurricane Irma

Philippines says some rebels ready to surrender as troops advance in Marawi
WorldAsia

Philippines says some rebels ready to surrender as troops a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sorry Mr. CEO, Ryan International is no victim and you have blood on your hands

DNA Edit: Linking sim card with Aadhaar a huge exercise

BRICS summit: Stronger partnership for a brighter future

Tech’s morality-neutral nature: In the wrong hands, technology can cause untold damage, writes Kapil Sibal

Creating the right environment: From 'roadblock ministry' to 'ease of business'