Under construction building collapse

Under construction building collapses in Uttar Pradesh, several feared trapped

An under construction building collapsed in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. 

Under construction building collapses in Uttar Pradesh, several feared trapped

An under construction building collapsed in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. 

At least five labourers to have been rescued from under the debris, according to news agency ANI. Several others are feared trapped.

More details are awaited.

Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh

