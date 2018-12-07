Union Minister Nitin Gadkari faints on stage

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suffered a bout of dizziness at an event Rahuri in Ahmednagar district on Friday afternoon.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways fainted during the national anthem being performed towards the end of the convocation ceremony of the Agricultural University in Rahuri.

Governor Vidyasagar Rao, along with other persons on the stage, helped the minister sit and offered him water and sweets.

The minister was rushed to the hospital. He was examined by a team of medicos and his condition was described as "stable" by Bharatiya Janata Party colleagues.

As per latest reports, Gadhkari suffered dizziness due to lack of sleep and hectic schedule.