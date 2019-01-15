हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, admitted to AIIMS for sinus treatment, stable

Prasad was admitted to the hospital following complaints of nasal congestion.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, admitted to AIIMS for sinus treatment, stable

NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was admitted to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIIMS) on Monday, is stable and fast improving, hospital sources said on Tuesday.

Prasad was admitted to the hospital following complaints of nasal congestion.

"He is in the Intensive Care Unit, under observation. His condition is stable," a source was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The Union Law and Justice minister is admitted in the Pulmonary Medicine Department of AIIMS.

Prasad is likely to be shifted to a private ward on Wednesday. 

