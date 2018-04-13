Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar questioned for 16 hours, then arrested

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) questioned BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for over 16 hours on Friday before arresting him late Friday night. He has been accused of raping a minor in Unnao in what has now become a case being closely followed by the entire country.

Sengar was taken into custody on Friday after Allahabad High Court gave the green signal. He was questioned for most of the day and then arrested.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues interrogation of BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar at CBI Zonal office in Lucknow; he is being questioned since past 15 hours #UnnaoRapeCase pic.twitter.com/jjUBRFKylu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2018

Accusations against Sengar and his eventual arrest comes as a major embarrassment for Uttar Pradesh's BJP government. The Yogi Adityanth-led government has been fighting fire ever since the rape survivor attempted to immolate herself outside the CM's residence last Sunday to demand action. Her father died in judicial custody the next day, almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA's brother and others.

Family members of the survivor have previously said that the police had initially refused to register an FIR and had refused to take action against Sengar. On his part, Sengar remained defiant in claiming his innocence and even told Zee News that he would quit politics if charges against him were proven.

Investigations to prove one way or another actually began in earnest when Adityanath constituted a Special Investigation Team which handed its first report to CBI - handing over the investigations as well.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court came down heavily on UP Police on Thursday, asking why Sengar had not already been arrested. A day later, the court gave direction for the arrest.