'Unsatisfied', say farmers after meeting with Rajnath Singh; impasse on loan waiver remains

New Delhi: Amid ongoing protest by farmers in Delhi, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Spokesperson Yudhvir Singh on Tuesday said that even though the government has agreed on their seven out of 11 demands, the farmers are not satisfied. A further meeting will be held by the Centre to decide upon the remaining four demands of the agitating farmers, he added.

"We had a discussion on 11 points. Govt agreed on 7 points but didn't agree on 4 points yet. They said they will have to think about those meetings in a further meeting after which they will tell us, as it is a financial matter," Yudhvir Singh said.

Expressing dissatisfaction, he further added that the government did not clear its stand on some major issues of the farmers like C2+50 and loan waiver.

"Govt didn't clear its stand on the main issue of the farmers - C2+50. That is why the farmers are unsatisfied. It didn't clear its stand even on the other main issue of loan waiver. They said they will discuss it in detail," Singh said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre accepted most of the demands of the protesting farmers following consultations with top leaders of the BKU - the umbrella organisation under which thousands of farmers have been staging a protest to press for their demands.

At least 70,000 farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana have been participating in the Kisan Kranti Padyatra, which is expected to conclude at the Rajghat.

The farmers are protesting against the unfriendly policies of the Narendra Modi Government and want to remind it of its promises made to the farmers.

Farmers participating in the movement are demanding complete loan waiver and reduction in electricity tariff, among other requirements. They are also seeking a provision of a pension to every farmer aged above 60.