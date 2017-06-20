close
'Untraceable' for over a month, former Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

The West Bengal CID on Tuesday arrested former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, who was sentenced to six months by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case and was on the run since was absconding since last month from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 22:46
&#039;Untraceable&#039; for over a month, former Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu&#039;s Coimbatore

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID on Tuesday arrested former Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan, who was sentenced to six months by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case and was on the run since was absconding since last month from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. 

Justice Karnan, who is facing six months imprisonment for contempt of the Supreme Court, was on the run since May 9. He was transferred to Kolkata after he had kicked up a row by raking up issues against other judges of the Madras High Court, including the Chief Justice, has been untraceable ever since the apex court sentenced him for contempt.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar held Karnan guilty of contempt and ordered six months imprisonment for him. 

A team of West Bengal police had rushed to Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu looking for him but without success.

Probably the police may lay its hands on the controversial judge now that he has retired.

