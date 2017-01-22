UP Assembly Elections: Akhilesh Yadav with wife Dimple releases Samajwadi Party's manifesto; Mulayam Singh skips event

Lucknow: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday released the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the Assembly Elections 2017.

However, Mulayam Singh Yadav skipped the crucial event.

Moreover, neither Shivpal nor Ram Gopal attended the event.

Akhilesh released the SP's manifesto in presence of wife Dimple Yadav.

Akhilesh announced a number of schemes for people if SP is voted to power again in UP.

Key promises

With an eye on development, Akhilesh riding on the crest of "kaam bolta hai" (work speaks) slogan, announced schemes which prioritise development of the state.

The manifesto announced distribution of laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Samajwadi Pension, laying of Purvanchal Expressway, and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages besides improving helplines for police and women.

A highlight of the manifesto was Samajwadi Kisan Kosh for farmers to purchase seeds and fertilisers, perhaps to match the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Bima Yojana.

The Chief Minister, in his new role as the Samajwadi Party national president, directed all candidates to prepare a road map for development of their respective Assembly constituencies.

Earlier, in the day, after several deliberations and negotiations, Samajwadi Party finally sealed the alliance with Congress for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Congress sources say it will get 104-106 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, news agency ANI reported.

UP elections

In Uttar Pradesh, which has a 403-member House, polls will be held on February 11 (73 constituencies), February 15 (67 constituencies), February 19 (69), February 23 (53), February 27 (52), March 3 (49) and March 8 (40).

The counting will take place on March 11.