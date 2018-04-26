UP, Bihar top UGC's list of fake universities across India

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 24 fake universities across India. The Commission has said that these 24 self-styled, unrecognised institutions functioning in contravention of the UGC Act have been declared as fake and are not entitled to confer any degrees.

Here's the state-wise list of fake universities:

Bihar

Maithili University/Vishwavidyalaya, Darbhanga, Bihar

Delhi

Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.

United Nations University, Delhi.

Vocational University, Delhi.

ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008.

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi.

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033.

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085

Karnataka

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka.

Kerala

St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala.

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata.

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research,8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta - 700063

Uttar Pradesh

Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi (UP) Jagatpuri, Delhi.

Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s University) Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh.

National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Kosi Kalan, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Maharana Pratap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area,Khoda,Makanpur,Noida Phase-II, Uttar Pradesh.

Odisha



Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Plot No. 242, Pani Tanki Road,Shaktinagar, Rourkela-769014.

North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, Odisha.

Puducherry



Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009

Another university - Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP - is yet to be recognised by UGC. The matter is subjudice before the District Judge, Lucknow.

The University Grants Commission Act, 1956 under Section 22(1) provides that only a University established by a Central, State/Provincial Act or an institution deemed to be university under section 3 or an institution especially empowered by an Act of Parliament to confer UGC specified degrees under section 22(3) of the Act.