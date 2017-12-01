UP Civic Polls 2017: Yogi Adityanath hails BJP's triumph, takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradeh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday for a resounding victory in the state civic polls. He also said that it is a befitting reply to those who predicted that the results would have a bearing on Gujarat assembly elections later this month.

The ruling BJP raced ahead of its rivals, by registering a win in 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh, where the civic bodies polls were held in three phases in November.

Adityanath said that the results should serve as an eye-opener for those who doubted BJP. "Those who are talking about Gujarat could not even open account in Amethi,” he said during a press conference. Rahul Gandhi is a three-time MP from Amethi.

Adityanath added that the results would make BJP government in the state even more responsible.

"I would like to give credit of this win to all BJP workers who worked for the party to communicate its agenda of development to all. I would also like to thank all the voters. These results will help us to become even more responsible."

