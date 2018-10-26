हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP cops busts adulterated blood racket in Lucknow

The accused reportedly got blood from labourers and road-side beggers, mixed chemicals and water before selling it to blood banks.

Representational image

Lucknow: In a major breakthrough following reports of adulterated blood at medical centres, a Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended five workers of a  fake medical facility for supplying blood mixed with water.

The STF caught five people in Lucknow who are suspected to have targeted labourers, rickshaw pullers and road-side beggers. The accused had no medical degree or qualification but still paid their targets Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 for their blood. They then reportedly mixed the blood with chemicals and water to increase the quantity and then sell it off to various blood banks.

The STF also raided two blood banks in the city in connection with the case. Cops say one to two units of blood were sold at a time and it is when frequent reports of contaminated blood began surfacing, suspicions arose and an investigation was launched.

