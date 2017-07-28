close
UPA govt let terrorists go scot-free in Samjhauta case: BJP MP

Rajendra Agrawal (BJP) demanded a probe into the matter, alleging that a former Home Minister, without naming P Chidambaram, was behind the 'conspiracy'.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 17:01
UPA govt let terrorists go scot-free in Samjhauta case: BJP MP
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: BJP members in the Lok Sabha on Friday alleged that the erstwhile UPA government had allowed LeT and SIMI terrorists to go scot-free in the Samjhauta train blast case and 'defamed' the Hindu religion, a reference to the arrest of Hindutva right wingers.

Rajendra Agrawal (BJP) demanded a probe into the matter, alleging that a former Home Minister, without naming P Chidambaram, was behind the 'conspiracy'.

"Sushil Kumar Shinde said he was not the home minister then. We all know who was the home minister. There should be a probe to find out if there was a conspiracy," he said during the Zero Hour.

The BJP has accused the Congress of coining the term 'Hindutva terrorism' for political reasons.

He also referred to the Batla house encounter and the recent meeting of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with the Chinese ambassador here and wondered whether the main opposition party was 'complicit' with anti-India forces.

Another BJP MP said the then investigating officer in the case had claimed he had released a suspect under pressure.

Lok SabhaLashkar-r-TaibaSIMITerroristsSamjhauta traintrain blastRajendra AgrawalBJP

