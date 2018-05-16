UPSC announces CDS 2017 final results; Debasis Sarangi, Ashish Rai,Vivek Tharkoti emerge as toppers

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the final merit list for Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2017 for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. The merit list includes the names of candidates who qualified in the written tests and SSB interviews.

A total of 3701 candidates had qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, 2248 for Indian Naval Academy and 914 for Air Force Academy respectively.

In the final merit list, 103 candidates qualified for Indian Military Academy, 69 for Indian Naval Academy, and 20 for Air Force Academy.

Toppers for CDS (II) for Indian Military Academy

1. Vivek Tharkoti

2. Debasis Sarangi

3. Ashish Rai

Toppers for CDS (II) for Indian Naval Academy

1. Debasis Sarangi

2. Ashish Rai

3. Manish Rana

Toppers for CDS (II) for Air Force Academy

1. Debasis Sarangi

2. Ashish Rai

3. Regatte Sai Kiran Reddy

There are some common candidates in the three lists for various courses, said a release from the Centre.

“The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service) [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad,” said the release.

The results of Medical examination were not taken into account in preparing these lists.

“Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice,” said the release.

Selected candidates can avail their results also on the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017.