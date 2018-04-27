UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017: Anudeep Durishetty, Anu Kumari and Sachin Gupta bag top three ranks

NEW DELHI: The results of the Civil Services Exam 2017 were announced on Friday evening. Anudeep Durishetty from Hyderabad had emerged the topper. The second rank has been bagged by Anu Kumari and the third spot was taken by Sachin Gupta.

The Union Public Service Commission has recommended a total of 990 candidates for appointments to the various services of the government. Of these 990, there are 240 women and 750 men. Also, of the top 25 candidates on the list, there were 8 women and 17 men.

The topper, Anudeep Durishetty, is a graduate of BITS, Pilani. He has a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics & Instrumentation) from the prestigious institution. He qualified the examination with Anthropology as his optional subject. He seems to be a fan of the English football club Arsenal FC and claims to be 'emotionally invested' in tennis great Roger Federer.

Durishetty already works for the government, he is an officer of the Indian Revenue Service of the 2015 batch. He is presently posted as an Assistant Commissioner in Andhra Pradesh. His present colleagues tweeted their congratulations to him. "Our heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anudeep Durishetty, IRS (Customs & Indirect Taxes), 2014... posted as Assistant Commissioner at Hyderabad for securing first rank in UPSC, Civil Services Examination this year," read the tweet.

The second rank was bagged by Anu Kumari, who is also the highest ranked woman in the examination. She is a graduate of Delhi University and IMT, Nagpur. She holds a BSc (Honours) in Physics and an MBA (Finance & Marketing).

Educational qualification-wise the top 25 candidates are from Engineering; Sciences; Anthropology; Management; Law; Mathematics; Medical and Commerce background.

They are graduates from premier institutions of the country such as IITs, NIT, NLU, BITS Pilani, NSIT, DU, Mumbai University, PEC, ICAI, Pune University, etc.

Optional subjects of the top 25 candidates in the examination ranged from Anthropology, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Geography, Law, Maths, Physics, Political Science & International Relations, Sociology, and Malayalam Literature.

The list of 990 recommended candidates includes 29 differently abled candidates - 9 orthopedically handicapped; 8 visually challenged and 12 hearing impaired. Among the differently abled candidates, Saumya Sharma, who has a hearing impairment, was the highest ranked, bagging the ninth rank overall.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2017 was conducted on 18th June, 2017. 9,57,590 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 4,56,625 candidates actually appeared. 13,366 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination held in October - November, 2017. Of them, 2568 candidates qualified for the Personality Test conducted in February - April, 2018.