UPSC rank holder says he’s inspired by Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker tweets ‘meet’ request

Yedavalli Akshay Kumar, who secured 624th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination, has said that his inspiration has been controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, the man who helmed Bollywood blockbusters like Satya and Sarkar.

For all those who thought i inspire only criminals and perverts take a listen to what this Civil Topper is saying ..The irony is that I was a terrible student and failed in Civil engineering twice but proud about it https://t.co/HVSy898CUh — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 9, 2018

Speaking to Telugu Online Channel IDreams, the UPSC rank holder from Andhra Pradesh showered praises on Ram Gopal Varma, saying the filmmaker, who is popular for making flicks based on underworld, inspired him to achieve success in life.

A video of the interview was shared on microblogging site Twitter by the Ram Gopal Varma himself. He used the opportunity to take a dig at those who claim that the filmmaker has inspired “criminals and perverts”.

The filmmaker tweeted, “For all those who thought i inspire only criminals and perverts take a listen to what this Civil Topper is saying ..The irony is that I was a terrible student and failed in Civil engineering twice but proud about it.”

In another tweet, the director of hit Bollywood films like Rangeela and Company expressed the desire to meet Yedavalli Akshay Kumar.

“Yedavalli Akshay kumar a Civils Topper takes inspiration from a failed Civil engineer ..Watch from 23:45 to 28:30 in the video. Hey Akshay I would like to meet you and talk to u about education,” tweeted Ram Gopal Varma.