हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC releases exam calendar 2019; click on upsc.gov.in for full schedule

UPSC exam calendar 2019 was released on its official website: upsc.gov.in.

UPSC releases exam calendar 2019; click on upsc.gov.in for full schedule

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday released the exam schedule for the year 2019. The exam schedule was released on PSC's official website:  upsc.gov.in.

Every year, UPSC releases an exam calendar mentioning the important notifications, issuance of application and the date of exam.

The UPSC will hold the civil services prelims exam on June 2, 2019, and the notification for the same will be released on February 19.

The last date to apply for prelims exam is March 18, 2019.

The civil services exam (Main) will be held on September 20, 2019.

The year 2019 will begin with UPSC NDA, NA exam for which the notification will be issued on January 9 and exam will be held on April 21, 2019.

Candidates are advised to visit the UPSC website to check the entire 2019 exam calendar.

Tags:
UPSCUPSC exam calender 2019upsc examUPSC Delhi

Must Watch