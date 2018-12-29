UPSC releases exam calendar 2019; click on upsc.gov.in for full schedule

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday released the exam schedule for the year 2019. The exam schedule was released on PSC's official website: upsc.gov.in.

Every year, UPSC releases an exam calendar mentioning the important notifications, issuance of application and the date of exam.

The UPSC will hold the civil services prelims exam on June 2, 2019, and the notification for the same will be released on February 19.

The last date to apply for prelims exam is March 18, 2019.

The civil services exam (Main) will be held on September 20, 2019.

The year 2019 will begin with UPSC NDA, NA exam for which the notification will be issued on January 9 and exam will be held on April 21, 2019.

Candidates are advised to visit the UPSC website to check the entire 2019 exam calendar.