UPSC

I. M. STEWPEED: UPSC website hacked with Doraemon image, title song plays in background

This is not the first time a government website has been infiltrated by hackers.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website was hacked late on Monday night.

The hackers, put up an image of a heart and injured Doraemon - popular Japanese cartoon character.

The image contained two lines: “Doraemon!!!!!!! Pick up the Call” on the top and “I. M. STEWPEED” below. The 'Doraemon' title song in Hindi played in the background.

The incident came to light after some users shared screenshots of the website on Twitter around midnight.

The website was restored in the morning. But later, the website was down due to maintenance and showed the following image:

UPSC is yet to respond to the incident.

This is not the first time a government website has been infiltrated by hackers.

The Supreme Court of India’s website was hacked in April this year allegedly by a Brazilian hack team.

Last year, a pro-Pakistan group hacked the websites of four top Indian institutes—Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), IIT Varanasi, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Delhi University (DU) and posted anti-India messages.

