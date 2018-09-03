Urban Naxals used Darknet to share information through email: Maharashtra Police

In a startling revelation, the Maharashtra Police has said that apart from using courier services to send information through password protected pen drives, the urban Naxals also used Darknet to pass secret information through email.

According to sources in the police department, that some of the arrested accused used to send emails through Darknet using website rise.in. Through the emails, the accused used to share information concerning their conspiracy, targets and funding.

For the unawares, Darknet is a secretive section of the computer world where one can remain unanimous and indulge in illegal acts. A person using internet can be traced, but it is tough to trace those using Darknet.

What is Darknet:

The internet that is normally used in just 4 per cent of the actual virtual world while the rest is Deep Web or Darknet. The web world is divided in three broad layers. The first layer is the one that we use, and it is called surface web. The second layer is called Deep web while the third is called Darknet.

Darknet cannot be accessed through Mozilla or Chrome. Users use a software called Tor to access the Deep web or Darknet. This software hydrates the Internet Protocol address helping the user to keep his identity anonymous.

As per a study by Nature magazine in 2015, only 1% of the total information is available on Google. According to sciencemag.org, there are at least 25,000 links and 7000 websites in Deep web and Darknet.