US President Donald Trump sends a lovely message for 'friend' Narendra Modi through Sushma Swaraj

United Nations: A lot has been said about the 'strong relationship' between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once again, on Monday, Trump's words at the UN reflected the deep bond shared by the two.

"I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi," Trump told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in front of a large gathering of international leaders.

At the time, Swaraj and Trump were exchanging pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics. After Trump left the podium at the conclusion of the event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Swaraj and introduced her to the president.

Trump's response came after Swaraj told the US president that she has brought greetings from PM Modi.

This is not the first time Trump's 'friendship' for Modi was discussed in the public domain.

In November 2017, the White House had said during a press brief that Trump likes Modi.

"The relationship with Modi is his (Donald Trump) relationship with Modi. He likes (him). You know he talks about other leaders too? The way in which he talks about a few other leaders that he just likes and gets along with, Modi is one of them," said Raj Shah Raj Shah, the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary.

In February 2018, US officials had indicated that Trump has a 'strong relationship' with PM Modi while emphasising on India-US ties.

"President Trump, certainly has a strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi,” said State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, adding, "I know that his daughter (Ivanka) really enjoyed having been over in Hyderabad late last year, and so it’s an important relationship, an increasingly important relationship," she said.

The same month, while expressing his displeasure about India's tariffs on the import of motorcycles, Trump had reportedly said at a meeting of the governors of US states at the White House, "I wasn't sure - he said it so beautifully. He's a beautiful man.”

EAM Swaraj is currently attending the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly.

