US-India

US President Donald Trump threatens to stop trading with India over high tariffs

 We’re like the piggybank that everybody is robbing, said the US President 

File photo

Quebec City: American President Donald Trump on Sunday hit out at India for levying tariffs on US goods, while pushing his 'America first' motto. Trump said the US will do whatever is necessary to have fair trade relations with other countries.

“I mean, we have India, where some of the tariffs are 100 per cent. A hundred per cent. And we charge nothing. We can’t do that. And so we are talking to many countries. We’re talking to all countries. And it’s going to stop. Or we’ll stop trading with them. And that’s a very profitable answer if we have to do it,” said Trump at the White House press briefing on G7 summit.

Trump's reaction to India came while he was discussing how the tariffs affect his country`s exports, particularly in the agricultural sector and the farmers. 

“Tariffs are going to come way down because people cannot continue to do that. We’re like the piggybank that everybody is robbing. And that ends,” said Trump.

Earlier this year, Trump had slammed India over high import tariffs on Harley-Davidson bikes, calling it "unfair", even as New Delhi slashed customs duty on imported motorcycles from high-end brands to 50 per cent.

He said the recent decision of the Indian government to reduce the tariff from 75 per cent to 50 per cent was not enough and asked that it should be reciprocal, as the US imposes "zero tax" on the import of motorcycles.

The US President had also referred to a conversation he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "beautiful man". 

"And a great gentleman called me from India and he said, we have just reduced the tariff on motorcycles, reduced it down to 50 per cent from 75, and even 100 per cent," he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump also hit out at Canada for imposing tariffs.

In a series of back to back tweets, the US President accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of making "false statements" and said refused to endorse the G7 communique.

"Based on Justin`s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our US Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at tariffs on automobiles flooding the US Market!," he tweeted on Saturday.

In a second tweet, Trump said: "PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, `US Tariffs were kind of insulting` and he `will not be pushed around`. Very dishonest and weak. Our tariffs are in response to his of 270 per cent on dairy!"

The US President has been pitching for a "reciprocal tax" on countries that he feels "abuse" their trade relationships with the US.

With agency inputs

