US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives for first India visit

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day maiden official visit to India.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday.

Tillerson's visit is part of a five-nation tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India and Switzerland.

He received a frosty welcome in Pakistan after he accused Islamabad of providing "safe havens" to Taliban militants.

Ahead of his tour, Tillerson, in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, had said that US expected Islamabad to take "decisive action" against terrorist groups operating within Pakistan's boundaries.

The top US diplomat was quietly greeted by a mid-level Pakistani Foreign Office official at a Rawalpindi airport, -- a welcome devoid of the pomp that usually marks high-level visits, AFP reported.