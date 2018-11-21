US tourist murdered in Andaman island, 7 people arrested

In a shocking incident, a US citizen was killed by unidentified persons in North Sentinel Island, one of the Andaman Islands, as reported by news agency ANI.

The tourist has been identified as John Allen Chau. At least seven people have been arrested in connection with the case.

An FIR has been registered by the police in a case of murder.

Incidentally, the island is inhabited by the Sentinelese who refuse to connect with the rest of the world. They are also among those tribes, worldwide, who are averse to modern-day civilization.

Earlier this month, in an interview to travel forum, The Outbound, Chau had said, "Going back to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India is on the top - there's so much to see and do there!" Outbound had asked him what was on the top of his must-do adventure list.

According to the forum, Chau is 23-year-old.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.