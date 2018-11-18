हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: 12 killed, 13 injured as bus rolls down gorge in Uttarkashi

The private-run bus was on its way to Vikas Nagar from Jankichatti in the district when it fell into the gorge near Damta, PTI reported quoting District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan.

At least 12 people were killed and 13 injured when a bus in which they were travelling fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Uttarkashi district on Sunday, as reported by news agency PTI.

The private-run bus was on its way to Vikas Nagar from Jankichatti in the district when it fell into the gorge near Damta, PTI reported quoting District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan.

Ten people died at the spot and two succumbed at a nearby hospital, he said.

According to DIG Garhwal Range, Ajay Rautela, of the total 12 bodies only 9 bodies have been recovered.

A search-and-rescue operation by police with help from area residents is underway, the official said, adding a few bodies could be stuck in bushes.

Four people seriously injured in the accident were flown in a chopper to Dehradun for treatment, he said.

The bus, after plunging into the gorge, landed a few metres from the Yamuna river, the official said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives and asked the district administration to arrange for the treatment of the injured.

