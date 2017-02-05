Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2017: Congress releases manifesto

Dehradun: Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for Uttarakhand which focuses on stopping migration from hills, disaster management, infrastructure development and economic empowerment of women.

The state will go to polls on February 15.

Releasing the manifesto along with incharge of party affairs in the state Ambika Soni, PCC president Kishore Upadhyay and Kumari Shailja, Chief Minister Harish Rawat said it unveils a clear roadmap for the development of the state on indexes like halting migration from hills caused by absence of employment avenues, economic empowerment of women and creation of basic infrastructure.

The manifesto also focuses on agriculture by setting a target to make at least 30 per cent of unirrigated land partially or fully irrigated over the next five years, he said.

Disaster management mechanism will be further strengthened by appointing five 'aapda (disaster) mitras' in every village.

Employment opportunities will be generated in remote hill areas through renewed emphasis on skill development of local youths to stop their exodus in search of work by 2022, the chief minister said.

The manifesto also promises creation of new districts, development of infrastructure, boosting connectivity and building a modern Uttarakhand.