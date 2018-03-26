Appraisal season: Uttarakhand MLAs give themselves a 100% salary hike

New Delhi: Uttarakhand MLAs have got a big reason to cheer as Uttarakhand Assembly has passed the bill proposing 100 percent hike in salaries of MLAs, reported news agency ANI.

With the passage of the new bill, wages and allowances of MLAs and former MLAs will be increased in the hill state. Sources claim that salary allowances can increase up to one lakh rupees. On Saturday, the government had introduced an amendment bill in the house.

The Trivendra Singh Rawat government in Uttarakhand on Saturday has introduced an amendment bill in the house, with respect to increase wages and allowances of MLAs and former MLAs.

According to media reports, the salary of the MLA is likely to be increased from 10 thousand to between 25 to 30 thousand while Assembly allowance has been recommended to increase the number of 60 thousand to one lakh forty thousand and the allowance of Rs 3 thousand is recommended to be increased to 12 thousand.

In order to increase the allowances of the legislators, an Adhoc Committee was formed. The report of the committee was placed in the house three days ago. After this, the cabinet meeting also approved the increase in salaries.

MLA’s allowances

In Uttarakhand, the MLAs were already well paid and they are going to be even richer. In January 2014, the Vijay Bahuguna government increased the salary allowances of the legislators. On the basis of this, about Rs 1,57,000 wages are transferred in the accounts of the legislators per month, while the salary of Speaker and Ministers is more than that. Now, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government is going to increase salaries and allowances.

Crorepatis MLA

According to the Association for Democratic Reform, in this assembly of Uttarakhand, 51 legislators are crorepatis out of a total 69.

Facilities for legislators

The MLAs also have facilities for three lakh coupons (rail and air) in a year. With the medical facility equivalent to class one officer, he and his family also have two mobiles, one telephone, 2,000 letterhead and 1,000 envelopes free and 8-8 lakhs loan facility for the construction of the house and the purchase of vehicles.

Uttarakhand MLA and minister salary

MLA: The salary of the MLA to be increased from 10 thousand to between 25 to 30 thousand. Assembly allowance has been recommended to increase the number of 60 thousand to one lakh forty thousand. The allowance of Rs 3 thousand is recommended to be increased to 12 thousand.

Ministers: It is recommended to increase the salary allowances of Ministers more than two times. Speaker, deputy speaker assembly speaker, and vice-president have recommended to raise monthly salary from 54 thousand to more than one lakh.