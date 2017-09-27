close
Varun Gandhi has Nehru ideologies, misfit in BJP: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday attempted to take a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by backing its MP Varun Gandhi's stand on Rohingya Muslims issue. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 13:09
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday attempted to take a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by backing its MP Varun Gandhi's stand on Rohingya Muslims issue. 

"Varun is misfit in BJP but for his violent remarks against Muslims for which he was prosecuted he has a Nehru-Gandhi heritage & Ideology," Digvijaya tweeted. 

"I have now been informed that in the case regarding Varun's remarks about Muslims he has been acquitted and the Govt also apologised," he tweeted again. 

On Tuesday, Gandhi appealed to provide shelter to 'illegal' Rohingya Muslim refugees residing in India and called for not deporting them from the country. The BJP MP urged the government to look back into India's rich history of helping the refugees and help the Rohingyas.

His appeal, however, didn't go down well with the government with Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir saying, national interest should come first.

Some 40,000 Rohingya Muslims are living in India since fleeing their homeland in Myanmar in the wake of violence. On September 21, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh called Rohingyas as 'illegal immigrants' and said they do not qualify as refugees who have taken asylum in the country. 

