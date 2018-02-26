Veer Savarkar remembered on his 52nd death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fondly known Veer Savarkar, is being remembered on his 52nd death anniversary on Monday. Tributes were paid to the great freedom fighter and who recalled him as the epitome of selflessness, patriotism and courage. Savarkar died on this day in 1966.

He was involved in the political murder of three British officials. An Indian pro-independence activist, he advocated the reconversion of the converted Hindus back to Hindu religion. he coined the term Hindutva to create a collective "Hindu" identity.

Here is how is he being remembered on Twitter:

Tributes to the great revolutionary Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary. When many called 1857 a Sepoy Mutiny, Veer Savarkar called it the 'First War of Indian Independence'. He ignited the spark of nationalism in several lives! pic.twitter.com/nr8RPN67ko — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 26, 2018

Remembering the versatile political philosopher Shri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji on his Punyatithi. He was well known for his positivism & altruism. His written works have inspired the nation during our independence movement & beyond.#VeerSavarkar pic.twitter.com/do3RIpcXXd — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 26, 2018

Remembering great Freedom Fighter Veer Savarkar on his Death Anniversary. A devout patriot & profound scholar, his courage evokes the spirit of nationalism even today! pic.twitter.com/vFBFFEAJfQ — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) February 26, 2018

Aged 22,student Savarkar had organised first public bonfire of foreign clothes in Pune in 1905. This historic event was attended by #Tilak. His hostel room still preserved as memorial at #FergussonCollegePune — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) February 26, 2018

Remembering Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the epitome of selflessness, patriotism & courage, on his Martyrdom Day today! शत् शत् नमन! pic.twitter.com/oyVdDyPyXw — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) February 26, 2018

#VeerSavarkar was admirer of Jewish Nationalism. He was completely against Gandhi's views on Palestine. He was the one who opposed Nehru for India's vote against formation of Israel. And Savarkar was right. Look Reality now, Palestine supports Pakistan & Terrorists against India. — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 26, 2018

Veer Savarkar is more than an idol for me. I’ve never got inspired so much by any leader other than Savarkar. Only Leader’s photo that adorns my house & only Leader’s quote that adorns my cards & letterpads other than Bharathiyar. #SavarkarTamilBookBySGSuryah (1) pic.twitter.com/pQzOzNYb82 — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) February 26, 2018

Savarkar was also chargesheeted in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi but was exonerated later on as there was no evidence to back the claim.

In 1910, he was arrested for his links with the revolutionary group India House. He tried to escape from custody when he was being transported from Marseilles, and was thereafter sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment. He was moved to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for his term of 50 years but was released in 1921.