By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 26, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Veer Savarkar remembered on his 52nd death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, fondly known Veer Savarkar, is being remembered on his 52nd death anniversary on Monday. Tributes were paid to the great freedom fighter and who recalled him as the epitome of selflessness, patriotism and courage. Savarkar died on this day in 1966.

He was involved in the political murder of three British officials. An Indian pro-independence activist, he advocated the reconversion of the converted Hindus back to Hindu religion. he coined the term Hindutva to create a collective "Hindu" identity.

Here is how is he being remembered on Twitter:

Savarkar was also chargesheeted in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi but was exonerated later on as there was no evidence to back the claim.

In 1910, he was arrested for his links with the revolutionary group India House. He tried to escape from custody when he was being transported from Marseilles, and was thereafter sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment. He was moved to the Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for his term of 50 years but was released in 1921.

