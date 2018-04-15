Venkaiah Naidu attends wedding of IAS lovebirds Tina Dabi and Aamir, shares pic

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu attended the wedding ceremony of IAS lovebirds, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi in New Delhi. The VP on Saturday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the couple from the marriage ceremony.

"Attending the wedding of Ms Tina Dabi and Mr Athar Amir Khan, in New Delhi, today. Blessed and conveyed best wishes to the newly wedded couple," Naidu tweeted.

Attending the wedding of Ms. Tina Dabi and Mr. Athar Amir Khan, in New Delhi, today. Blessed and conveyed best wishes to the newly wedded couple. pic.twitter.com/JY5qq50Kdb — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) April 14, 2018

The IAS lovebirds tied the knot at Pahalgam Club in Pahalgam early this month. While Khan hails from a village in nearby Anantnag, Tina is a Delhiite, currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre.

Their love story has been much talked about since May 2015, when they met at the department of personnel and training office in the national capital. Khan and Tina were UPSC toppers of their batch of 2015.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted wishes for the IAS couple. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi had said, "May your love grow from strength to strength".

The Gandhi scion had said that the marriage of the IAS toppers, who have in the past been attacked over their relationship, was "an inspiration to all Indians" amid the "growing intolerance and communal hatred".

The engagement of the couple was termed as love jihad. The Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha had reportedly written a letter to Tina's parents saying that while they were proud of the UPSC topper's achievements, it was 'painful' that she chose to marry a Muslim. Responding to the attacks, Tina had shared a message on her Facebook page with the hashtag 'Free Love'.

According to the couple, it was love at first sight for them. She had said, "We met in the morning and by evening Aamir was at my door. Uske liye pehli nazar mein pyaar ho gaya (For him, it was love at first sight)"