Venkaiah Naidu meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani

New Delhi: Ahead of filing his nomination papers today, the NDA's vice presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu met ailing former Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee and party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

He also met leaders of various parties, including non-NDA outfits like the AIADMK, the YSRCP and the TRS, which have announced their support to him, he said in a series of tweets.

Naidu met Advani and Joshi before they joined him during the nomination-filing process and he then drove to Vajpayee's residence to seek his blessings.

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has also extended his support to him, Naidu said.

The BJP's Parliamentary Board had yesterday picked Naidu as the NDA's vice presidential nominee.

He and joint opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi filed their nominations today for the August 5 poll.