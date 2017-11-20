Veteran Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies after being in coma for 8 years

NEW DELHI: Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in a come since since 2008, has died at the age of 72 on Monday.

The former MP and Information and Broadcasting Minister had suffered a stroke and paralytic attack eight years ago.

Dasmunsi, who represented the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal, was also the state President of Indian Youth Congress in West Bengal from 1970 to 1971.

During the Manmohan Singh-led UPA rule, as the Information and Broadcasting minister he was hit the headlines after banning Western TV networks, including AXN and Fashion TV, for programs with "obscene" content.

He's survived by wife Deepa Dasmunsi, who's also a Congress leader and former minister, and son Priyadeep Dasmunshi.