Kuldip Nayar

Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar dies at 95

Kuldip Nayar was one of the first journalists who was put in jail when Emergency was declared. 

NEW DELHI: Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar died on Thursday at the age of 95. Nayyar, who was also an acclaimed author and human right activist was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. 

His last rites will be held on Thursday at 1 pm at Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.

Nayar was a former high commissioner of India to the United Kingdom and was also a nominated of the Rajya Sabha. He was one of the first journalists who was put in jail when the Emergency was declared. 

(More to follow)

