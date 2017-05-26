close
VHP demands nationwide ban on cow slaughter

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday suggested the government's decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter would partially address the issue.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 21:58
VHP demands nationwide ban on cow slaughter

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday suggested the government's decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter would partially address the issue.

It also reiterated its demand for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

"The issue is cow slaughter and not only sale of cow. The government must immediately pass a national law to completely ban slaughter of cow and its progeny," VHP international working president Pravin Togadia said on Friday.

He also advocated bringing in a legislation to ensure life imprisonment to those involved in cow slaughter.

The CPI, meanwhile, termed the decision as "most unwise" and claimed that the move would push peasants into financial crisis and insisted on its rollback.

In a statement, party general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy alleged the move marked the beginning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's attempts to "convert the country into a Hindu Rashtra".

"This will be totally unacceptable to the people in the country," he said, adding that forcing vegetarianism will do no good to the nation.

The environment ministry has earlier notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the notification, the member secretary of an animal market committee will have to ensure that no person brings a young animal to the animal market.

"No person shall bring a cattle to an animal market unless upon arrival he has furnished a written declaration signed by the owner of the cattle - stating the name and address of the owner of the cattle, with a copy of the photo identification proof.

"Giving details of the identification of the cattle and stating that the cattle has not been brought to market for sale for slaughter," the notification said.

A senior environment ministry official told PTI that the notification is in the direction of animal welfare. 

