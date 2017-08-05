Vice Presidential Election 2017: LIVE Streaming

New Delhi: Polling to elect the 14th Vice President of India is underway in Parliament. The numbers are stacked in favour of ruling NDA candidate M Venkaiah Naidu who is most likely to become the second person. Naidu is pitted against opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the election that is taking place in Parliament House with the electoral college comprising 790 members of both the houses.

