close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Vice presidential election: Election Commission to announce date for polling today

The Election Commission is expected to announce on Thursday the date of polling for election to the post of Vice President.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 09:37
Vice presidential election: Election Commission to announce date for polling today

New Delhi: The Election Commission is expected to announce on Thursday the date of polling for election to the post of Vice President.

The term of present incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two consecutive terms, is coming to an end on August 10.

The electoral college which elects the Vice President, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, consists of elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

The total strength of the two Houses is 790, but there are some vacancies.

Meanwhile, the EC also announced the date of election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Goa.

Congress' Shantaram Naik is retiring on July 28 and the election to the seat will take place on July 21. The counting of votes will take place the same evening.

Naik, officials in EC said, will be able to cast his vote for the July 17 Presidential poll. 

With PTI inputs

TAGS

Vice Presidential electionElection CommissionHamid AnsariRajya SabhaLok Sabha

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

India

Trump picks Indian American Krishna R Urs to be ambassador...

NASA creating artificial clouds in space with rocket launch tonight
Space

NASA creating artificial clouds in space with rocket launch...

EuropeWorld

Struggling British PM Theresa May faces confidence vote

Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath yatra: First batch of pilgrims leaves from Baltal,...

Vodafone customers can get upto 9GB free data on recharge of 1GB Data – Here&#039;s how
Internet & Social Media

Vodafone customers can get upto 9GB free data on recharge o...

Amid border stand-off with China, Army Chief Bipin Rawat to visit Sikkim today
North EastIndia

Amid border stand-off with China, Army Chief Bipin Rawat to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video