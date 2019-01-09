Victory for social justice: PM Modi hails Parliament's nod for 10% reservation for general category poor

New Delhi: A day after Lok Sabha's green signal, Rajya Sabha passed the historic quota bill by an overwhelming margin on Wednesday in what is being seen as a big win for the Modi government.

Moments after voting concluded in Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter and thanked Parliamentarians for a healthy debate on the matter and said that the bill would ensure welfare of people at large. "Delighted the Rajya Sabha has passed The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019. Glad to see such widespread support for the Bill. The House also witnessed a vibrant debate, where several members expressed their insightful opinions," he wrote. "It ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India’s transformation."

PM Modi also said that passing of the bill was a way of honouring those who made the Indian Constitution. "By passing The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, we pay tributes to the makers of our Constitution and the great freedom fighters, who envisioned an India that is strong and inclusive."

The Rajya Sabha passed the bill after a division with 165 members voting in its favour and seven against.