Violence during protest over 'cow slaughter' in Bulandshahr, policeman killed

Violence erupted, reportedly over alleged rumours of cow slaughter, in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to Bulandshahr district magistrate Anuj Jha, one police inspector was killed during clash between protesters and cops, reported news agency ANI.

One police inspector dead during a clash with people protesting against illegal slaughterhouses in Bulandshahr pic.twitter.com/Ugts7FDtsI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 3, 2018

The clashes broke out when some local residents were protesting against alleged cow slaughter at illegal slaughterhouses. The protesters pelted stones and set several motorcycle on fire.

According to news agency IANS, members of several Hindu groups with an alleged cow carcass gathered on the Bulandshahr-Syana road and pelted stones at the police personnel.

Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal activists also vandalised vehicles and attacked police officials. They torched several passing vehicles.

In the violence, inspector Subodh Singh of Syana police station and four constables were injured. The profusely bleeding inspector was rushed to the Aurangabad community health centre (CHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

As tension prevailed in the area, policemen from several police stations have been rushed along with senior officials to take control of the situation, police told news agency PTI.

There was report of a youth succumbing to injuries received in police firing, but there was no official confirmation.