Volcano of laughter in Rajya Sabha as PM Narendra Modi says 'only Manmohan Singh knows art of taking bath wearing raincoat'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:48
New Delhi: There was a volcano of laughter in Rajya Sabha when PM Narendra Modi took a dig at ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh over corruptions in UPA regime.

PM Modi said, "Ek bhi daagh nahi laga un (Manmohan Singh) par? Bathroom mein raincoat pehen kar nahaane ki kala sirf Dr.  saab(MMS) hi jaante hain {there was not even one blot on him, only Manmohan Singh knows the art of taking bath wearing raincoat}.

Soon after PM took this dig at Manmohan Singh, Congress MPs staged a walkout in Rajya Sabha.

These comments by the PM came when he was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha.

First Published: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 18:34

