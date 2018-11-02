हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya

Wait for 'good news' on Ayodhya by Yogi Adityanath ji this Diwali, says UP BJP chief

Pandey refrained from revealing any detail about the project saying it would only be appropriate if the announcement is made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself.

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mahendra Nath Pandey has suggested that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may make some major announcement concerning Ayodhya on the occasion of Diwali.

Pandey, however, refrained from revealing any further detail about the project saying it would only be appropriate if the announcement is made by the Chief Minister himself, referring to Yogi Adityanath as a “great saint”.

“Yogi Ji mukhyamantri ke saath-saath bahut bade sant hain. Nishchit roop se unhone Ayodhya ke liye yojana banayi hai (Apart from being the Chief Minister, Yogi ji is also a great saint. Definitely he has made some plan for Ayodhya),” said the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief.

“Diwali aane dijiye, khushkhabri ki pratiksha kijiye...Mukhyamantri ke haathon wo yojana saamne aayegi to uchit hoga (Let Diwali come, wait for the good news. It would be appropriate if the scheme is announced by the Chief Minister himself,” Mahendra Nath Pandey further said.

This comes just days after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case till January 2019, evoking sharp reactions from organisations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

A day after the decision of the Supreme Court, Yogi Adityanath had said that issue needed to be resolved “promptly for the sake of peace and brotherhood”.

“For resolving the case promptly, it would have been better if a quick hearing of the matter was held by the court for the sake of peace and brotherhood in the country. This possibility, however, does not seem likely as of now,” the Chief Minister had said on the sidelines of a function in Lucknow.

The BJP strongman had further said that though the matter was in the apex court, for peace and brotherhood and for honouring the beliefs of a large number of people, all alternatives need to be explored.

AyodhyaUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathMahendra Nath PandeyAyodhya dispute

