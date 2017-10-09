War of words between BJP, Congress over Amit Shah's son Jay Shah

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defended Jay Shah, the son of party chief Amit Shah, over an article published in a website. The ruling party has asserted that there's no wrongdoing on the part of Shah.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the BJP was "confident" that there is no wrongdoing.

Taking on Congress over the issue, the BJP said that it has gone on the offensive, as Jay Amit Shah is filing a criminal and a Rs 100 crore civil defamation case in the matter.

"We are not avoiding the issue. On the contrary, we have gone on the offensive," he said.

He also hit out at the Congress for opposing the publication of Justice Dhingra report into the controversial land transactions of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties sought a probe into the allegations.

“Today, we ask a question to the Prime Minister, the pradhan sevak ... Now, what do you have to say about crony capitalism? Will you give direction to the CBI to probe the matter? Will you ask ED to arrest these people,” Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked during a press conference.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "We finally found the only beneficiary of Demonetisation. It's not the RBI, the poor or the farmers. It's the Shah-in-Shah of Demo. Jai Amit (sic)."

Questioning the BJP, Rajya Sabha lawmaker Derek O`Brien and member of West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress tweeted, "BJP ever so quick to use CBI/ED against other pol parties. Why not now when it comes to one of their own ;son of their party president."

Several left party leaders, including CPI's D Raja, demanded high-level SIT probes monitored by court.

CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury claimed that it was the latest in a series of cases of corruption under the Modi government.

The Aam Aadmi Party also demanded a criminal probe into the allegations.

