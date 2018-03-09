Was India a giant black hole before 2014? Sonia Gandhi questions BJP's claims of progress

New Delhi: At a time when major political parties are gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accused BJP of trying to show all of India's progress has only been since PM Narendra Modi assumed office.

Speaking at an event in the capital, Sonia said BJP is trying to project that it alone is responsible for the progress the country has made. "Was India really a giant black hole before 26th May 2014? Did India march to progress, prosperity and greatness just four years ago? Is this claim not an insult to the intelligence of our people?" she said before going onto attack a number of policies and initiatives taken out by the current dispensation in power. "Our judiciary is in turmoil. RTI was brought to bring transparency, but today that law is in cold storage, and Aadhaar is being turned into an intrusive instrument of control."

Sonia's verbal attack comes at a time when she also has plans of reaching out to leaders of opposition parties through a dinner-discussion scheduled for some time next week. It also comes at a time when Congress is attempting to highlight the government's flaws and BJP is trying to create a roadmap leading up to the 2019 elections. A day earlier, on Thursday, Congress President attacked Modi government for 'faulty policies' in Jammu and Kashmir and over the recent PNB scam. It was the same day that reports emerged of PM Modi inviting all BJP MPs to party headquarters to take suggestions and create a firm plan for upcoming elections.

While Congress attempts to stage a comeback in upcoming elections, BJP remains bolstered by its recent successes in North-East India - counting on it to create a momentum.