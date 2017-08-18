Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:25
Dr Subhash Chandra

Bhopal: Interacting with delegates at on the fifth day of India ASEAN Youth Summit 2017 in Bhopal, Dr Subhash Chandra on Friday said that he entered politics to help people.

“I get to learn something new every day,” said Dr Chandra, while talking about his foray into politics.

 

 

Ram Madhav, the National General Secretary of BJP and Director, India Foundation was also present at the event.

A Rajya Sabha member, Dr Chandra also spoke on the importance of youth in today's democracy.

To celebrate 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Partnership in 2017, India Foundation and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are organizing the India-ASEAN Youth Summit. Over 12 nations, including India, are participating in the summit.  

