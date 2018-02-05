Watch: Army man beaten up by toll plaza staff in Rajasthan

In a shocking incident, an Army officer was allegedly beaten up by employees of a toll plaza in Churu district of Rajasthan. The incident took place at a toll plaza in Dhadhar area in Churu district and was caught on CCTV camera.

The CCTV footage released by news agency ANI shows a group of men beating up the armyman ruthlessly.

#WATCH Dhadhar toll plaza employees in Rajasthan's Churu district thrashed an Army officer. Victim claimed that he was not given toll waiver in spite of presenting Army ID as proof and was instead attacked. pic.twitter.com/U8IDHPFup5 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

According to the victim, he had presented his Army identity card to toll plaza staff, but they refused to give him any toll waiver. Instead, he was beaten up by the group of people there for not paying the toll tax.

More details are awaited.