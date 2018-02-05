हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
In a shocking incident, an Army officer was allegedly beaten up by employees of a toll plaza in Churu district of Rajasthan. The incident took place at a toll plaza in Dhadhar area in Churu district and was caught on CCTV camera.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 05, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
Watch: Army man beaten up by toll plaza staff in Rajasthan

The CCTV footage released by news agency ANI shows a group of men beating up the armyman ruthlessly.

According to the victim, he had presented his Army identity card to toll plaza staff, but they refused to give him any toll waiver. Instead, he was beaten up by the group of people there for not paying the toll tax.

More details are awaited.

