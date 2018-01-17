Watch: Benjamin Netanyahu flies a kite with PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemed to have a field day as he visited Gujarat for a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides paying tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and holding the roadshow, Netanyahu also tried his hand at kite flying.

#WATCH PM Modi and Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu fly a kite at Sabarmati Ashram. #NetanyahuInIndia pic.twitter.com/sN4TJBqLYp — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018

In a video released by ANI, Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara and PM Modi, could be seen holding the strings of a kite. Being the good host that he is, PM Modi is seen helping him fly the kite. He also helped Sara Netanyahu fly the kite.

Earlier, Netanyahu termed his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram as “inspiring”. He wrote in the visitors book: “An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity’s great prophets of inspiration – Mahatma Gandhi”.

The Israeli premier and his wife also spinned a charkha at the Sabarmati Ashram.

They were accorded a grand welcome as PM Modi received them at Ahmedabad airport. Cultural programmes were also held at the airport to welcome the guests.

Netanyahu had arrived in India on Sunday on a six-day visit. India and Israel have earlier signed nine MoUs for cooperation in various sectors including cybersecurity, energy and defence.