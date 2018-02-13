Watch: BJP MLA’s son and supporters beat up toll plaza employee in UP

In fresh embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the son and supporters of a party MLA in Uttar Pradesh have been caught on CCTV camera thrashing a toll plaza employee. BJP MLA Pooran Prakash’s son and supporters beat up an employee at the Mahuvan toll plaza after a barrier fell on their car.

#WATCH Son of BJP MLA Pooran Prakash & his supporters thrashed a toll employee at Mahuvan toll plaza in front of his father after the barrier fell on their car in Mathura (CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/22vHYBD7Qu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 13, 2018

The BJP MLA was inside the car when the toll plaza employee was slapped and beaten up.

A video released by news agency ANI showed that as the MLA’s car was passing through the toll plaza, the barricade fell on the roof of it. Angered by this, the MLA’s son and supporters came out of the car and began slapping a toll plaza employee.

Despite the surfacing of the video, the MLA remained defiant saying the toll plaza staff were to blame for whatever happened.

He said, "My security vehicles went before us but still they dropped that stick on our car, despite seeing the big writings of 'vidhayak' on it. This is nothing new, they often do such things."

Pooran Prakash represents the Baldev constituency of Uttar Pradesh in the state assembly. Before joining the BJP in December 2016, Pooran Prakash was a member of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.