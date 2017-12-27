Watch: Crowd chants 'Modi, Modi' as PM leaves from Shimla after oath-taking ceremony

Shimla: Jai Ram Thakur was on Wednesday sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh along with 11 other ministers at a ceremony at the historic Ridge ground.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, BJP veteran LK Advani and a host of union ministers.

While the PM was returning to the airport after the ceremony, the crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi', even as he leaned from his car and waved to them. Watch the video below:

#WATCH Crowd chants 'Modi, Modi' as PM Modi leaves from Shimla after taking part in oath taking ceremony #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/4AZHWCtGBC — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2017

Thakur is the first CM from the second largest Mandi district to adorn the office of the chief minister. The new ministers include Mohinder Singh, Krishan Kapoor, Suresh Bharadwaj, Anil Sharma, Sarveen Chowdhary, Ram Lal Markanda, Vipin Parmar, Virender Kanwar, Gobind Thakur, Rajiv Saizal and Vikram Singh.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Tuesday expressed confidence that the new BJP government in Himachal Pradesh would work tirelessly for the people.

He took to Twitter to congratulate Thakur and his council of ministers. "Congratulations to Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh with exceptional diligence," he tweeted.

Congratulations to Shri Jairam Thakur and all those who took oath today. I am confident this team will work tirelessly and serve the people of Himachal Pradesh with exceptional diligence. pic.twitter.com/rmHbCEeULO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017

The swearing in ceremony of the Council of Ministers of Himachal Pradesh took place in the midst of great fervour. pic.twitter.com/CeYlpEa0sI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017

I thank the people of Shimla for the warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/YsbdScY9Py — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2017

The BJP had won 44 out of 68 seats in the state Assembly and after the shocking defeat of BJP's chief minister face Prem Kumar Dhumal from Sujanpur, the race was open for the top post and Jai Ram Thakur was elected leader.

Besides Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda along with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states such as Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar, Devendra Fadanvis and Sarbanand Sonowal were present on the occasion.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)