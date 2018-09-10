हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LCA Tejas

Watch: IAF successfully conducts first ever mid-air refuelling of LCA Tejas

Twitter photo/@DRDO_India

New Delhi: The first ever mid-air refuelling of India's indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, said Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

According to a release from HAL, the major milestone towards its Final Operational Clearance was achieved at 9.30 am. A total of 1,900 kg of fuel was transferred from the mid-air refuelling tanker of Indian Air Force's (IAF) IL78 to the Tejas LSP8 at an altitude of 20,000 feet.

Releasing a video on Twitter, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said, "Successful Air to Air refuelling of Light Combat Aircraft LCA -Tejas @DefenceMinIndia @VPSecretariat @IAF_MCC @SpokespersonMoD @drajaykumar_ias @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @PIB_India @narendramodi @DrSubhashMoS"

The trial, involving the HAL-developed light combat aircraft (LCA), comes after the IAF successfully did a dry run of mid-air refuelling using the Russian-built IL-78 MKI tanker.

"The Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas LSP8) has successfully completed the wet (actual) engagement today by transferring 1,900 kg fuel from IAF IL78 mid-air refuelling tanker," the release said.

The IAF IL78, piloted by Wg Cdr Siddarth Singh, accomplished the task with designers from HAL and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) closely monitoring system parameters from the ground station at Gwalior.

According to the HAL, the speed of Tejas was 270 knots when all the internal tanks and drop tanks were refuelled.

"With this, India joins an elite group of countries who have developed the Air-to-Air (AAR) (refuelling) system for military class of aircraft," HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan was quoted as saying in the release.

Successful 'dry' docking of aerial refuelling probe with the mother tanker was carried out on September 4 and 6, he said. HAL officials said in the dry docking no fuel was transferred.

The mid-air refuelling of Tejas came three months after it successfully fired an air-to-air beyond visual (BVR) range missile.

The IAF had ordered 40 Tejas Mark-1 version and a request for proposal was issued to HAL by the IAF in December for procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of around Rs 50,000 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

LCA TejasTejasTejas refuellingTejas air to air refuellingTejas mid air refuelling

