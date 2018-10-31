हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh

The 35-year-old Lighting Assistant of DD News and his journalist colleague Dhiraj Kumar survived in the attack which lasted for nearly an hour.

Watch: Injured DD staffer video records message for mother during Naxal attack in Chhattisgar

Raipur: The Doordarshan staffer, who survived miraculously in an attack by the Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, had video recorded a message for his mother during the incident. In the clip, Mormukut Sharma said, "Mummy, I love you. I may be killed in this attack."

The 35-year-old Lighting Assistant of DD News and his journalist colleague Dhiraj Kumar survived in the attack which lasted for nearly an hour. Their colleague Achyutanand Sahu, a camera person, however, lost his life and fell to the bullets.

Doordarshan News tweeted a video and said, "He thought these were his last moments. But he survived..... #DDNews video journalist Mor Mukut Sharma shared his heart-wrenching ordeal as the dastardly #naxal attack in #Dantewada was underway. A salute to his bravery and courage even in the face of death"

(The following video may be disturbing for some viewers)

The three-member crew from Delhi was in the state for coverage of next month's Assembly polls.

"There has been a terror attack in Dantewada. We had come here for election coverage. We were walking down a road accompanied by the Army when suddenly we were ambushed by the Naxals," Sharma is being seen saying this while lying on the ground.

Amid the noise of gunshots, the daring mediaperson is heard saying, "We are surrounded from all sides. It is difficult to survive in this situation. There are six to seven jawans."

In the message, he also says, "Mummy, If I survive, I will be thankful. Mummy, I love you. I may be killed in this attack. The situation is not good. Don't know why, despite staring at death, I feel no fear."

The attack took place near Nilawaya village, around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

The crew was proceeding to Nilawaya where people haven't voted for the past 20 years, according to the police.

The crew was heading to the village along with police personnel on around eight motorcycles.

Kumar said on Tuesday that ahead of Nilawaya village, Sahu was recording visuals at around 10 am and suddenly fell on the ground.

The crew saw their colleague was bleeding.

They realised that there was heavy firing from the forest side on the left side of the road, Kumar said, adding he dived on to the road and rolled into a ditch by the roadside. Sharma also crawled towards him.

Sahu and two policemen, Sub-Inspector Rudra Pratap Singh and Assistant Constable Manglu, were killed and two other security personnel were injured in the attack. One of the injured policemen succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The naxals have called upon voters to boycott the Assembly polls in the state, which has 90 seats.

The first phase of polls covering 18 constituencies of eight Naxal-affected districts Bastar, Kanker Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon and Rajnandgaon will be held on November 12.

The remaining 72 constituencies will have polling on November 20.

Counting of votes will be held on December 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

ChhattisgarhNaxal AttackDD journalist

